Far Cry 6 Won't Have a Map Editor - News

/ 203 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Far Cry 6’s game director Alexandre Letendre in a Reddit AMA was asked if the map editor would return in the game and he revealed the feature won't be present.

"No, Arcade will not come back," said Letendre. "Removing this mode from our plan was a difficult decision, but allowed us to focus our efforts on the main campaign, transporting players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution."

Starting with Far Cry 2 every mainline game has had a map editor. However, the developers focusing more on the main campaign should mean the campaign will be better than if the development team spent some of its time creating the map editor.

Ubisoft announced last week Far Cry 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 7, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles