Far Cry 6 Launches October 7, Gameplay Deep Dive Released - News

/ 356 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Ubisoft today announced Far Cry 6 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 7, 2021.

Along with a release date the publisher released two new trailers for the game. The first introducted protagonist Dani Rojas, while the second provided a deep dive into the gameplay.

View the two trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Far Cry 6, you play as Dani Rojas, a native Yaran and military dropout desperately trying to flee their home country. Thanks to Yara’s oppressive dictator, Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito), Dani doesn’t get very far. Despite Antón’s ruthlessness, Dani’s unique ability to stay alive and fight back leads them right into the heart of the revolutionary group Libertad, led by their charismatic leader Clara Garcia.

Clara’s love for her people and passion for her cause convince Dani to stick around and join the resistance, eventually introducing Dani to Juan Cortez, a guerrilla spy master who specializes in unsettling governments and toppling dictators. If Clara is the heart and soul of the revolution, Juan is its body and mind. He embodies the “resolver” spirit of the revolution, and can help Dani build just about any weapon needed to fuel it.

Juan Cortez is many things: a master of invention, an architect of revolution, a mentor of revolutionaries, and a bit of a writer, having self-published a guerrilla rulebook about how to win a revolution. If you're going to have any hope of taking down Castillo’s corrupt regime, you’ll have to take a page or two out of Juan’s book. So what exactly does one need to be a good guerrilla? Let’s break it down from the man himself before Far Cry 6 launches on October 7.

Rule #1: A Good Guerrilla is a Hidden Guerrilla

In a first for the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6’s Libertad operates out of secret camps spread around the country. Explorable from a third-person perspective, these hidden camps have everything a guerrilla needs to get a revolution off the ground. Weapons? Check. Training? Check. Customizable vehicles? Check. Dominos? Check. Missions to help liberate Yara from the tyrannical rule of Antón Castillo? Check.

Stealth is no longer just about staying out of sight. In Far Cry 6, you're able to move throughout Yara and operate in plain sight; just make sure to holster your weapons first. Deception can be just as effective of a weapon as a grenade launcher, and smuggling goods through a checkpoint by lying your way through will certainly spare you some bullets. If lying can’t get you what you want, money always talks. One of the best things about overthrowing a corrupt government is the corrupt soldiers, the ones who will give up their mothers – or, in this case, valuable intel – for a bit of cash. Be sure to exploit their greed, or intercept their messages to get the drop on your enemies.

Rule #2: A Good Guerrilla Masters Their Environment

Yara is Dani’s home, and being prepared for everything it has to offer is how a good guerrilla fights back. Far Cry fans are no strangers to dense jungles, picturesque shorelines, and rundown towns, but Far Cry 6 offers a series first: a bustling capital city that challenges players to operate in a truly urban environment for the first time.

Much like its real-life inspiration, Cuba, Yara’s trade embargos mean that the country must repurpose and rebuild decades-old vehicles. And while that can mean riding in style, it also means that cars aren’t always in plentiful supply. Fortunately, in another series first, Dani will be able to get around on horseback and avoid Castillo’s forces by sticking to hidden routes set up by revolutionaries of the past. If you prefer to make an entrance, stick to the main roads and consider piloting something with a bit more firepower, like a tank, or a DIY machine gun-equipped hotrod.

Rule #3: F*cked-Up Situations Call For F*cked-Up Solutions

You can’t always expect reinforcements. Dani is up against an army of thousands, and when the excrement hits the spinning helicopter blades, it’s important to be able to improvise. A good guerrilla embodies the resolver spirit, and that means making use of whatever you have at your disposal. Thanks to Juan Cortez’s expertise, your arsenal will feature devastating resolver weapons, including a silent but deadly nail gun, a motorcycle-engine-powered minigun, and a CD-player launcher that plays “Macarena” while cutting down enemies.

When things get too hot, you’ll always have your Supremo backpacks to fall back on. Each Supremo operates on a cooldown and gives Dani the firepower to take down an entire army. Supremos come in all shapes and sizes, including one that fires off a barrage of self-guided rockets, and another that unleashes a powerful flamethrower.

Rule #4: A Good Guerrilla Always Comes Prepared (With a Buddy)

Speaking of flames, what Far Cry veteran hasn’t gotten a little too trigger-happy with a flamethrower in the past and ended up lighting themselves on fire? Fortunately, Far Cry 6 has a solution for that. The new gear system allows you to outfit Dani with game-changing items that not only alter the way you look, but the way you play. If you happen to catch fire, one particularly useful pair of gloves automatically puts out the flames. There are also goggles that can help make you a better sniper, leg- and footwear that will help you sneak and be more mobile, and so much more. Tailor your gear to match your playstyle, or mix it up to experiment on the fly.

Dani may be a one-guerrilla army, but that doesn’t mean you need to do everything on your own. You can always take an Amigo, a helpful animal companion, along with you, like Juan’s pet crocodile Guapo, who devours enemy soldiers and is even deadlier in the water; or Chorizo, an adorable wiener dog perfect for distracting guards when you want to keep things quiet.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles