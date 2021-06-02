Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC Launches June 11 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 announced the Trunks: The Warrior of Hope DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch on June 11.

Goku has died. He had stool tall against the deadliest of foes, but the mighty warrior was no match for the virus in his heart. Though those close to Goku were overcome with sadness, they continued to lead peaceful lives for some time.

However, half a year later, two monstrosities appeared on an island to the south. Earth’s defenders met them head-on, but they stood no chance. Piccolo was the first to fall, then Vegeta, Yamcha, Tien, and Krillin all lost their lives.

The two androids plunged the world into a state of constant fear and chaos… It is here, 13 years later, that our story begins. A story about a world without Goku…

