Spelunker HD Deluxe Headed West in Q3 2021 for Switch and PS4

Publisher ININ Games announced Spelunker HD Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the wets in Q3 2021.

Pre-orders for the physical Limited and Collector's editions will open at Strictly Limited Games on June 5 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET.

The Limited Edition will cost €29.99 and is limited to 2,700 copies on the Nintendo Switch and 1,500 copies on the PlayStation 4. The Collector's will cost €59.99 and is limited to 1,300 copies on the Nintendo Switch and 700 copies on the PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

Dedicated retro game fans might remember the original game, which was first released for Atari 8bit computers back in 1983. Or also the PlayStation Award-winning Spelunker HD that was released for PlayStation 3. And now Strictly Limited Games proudly presents Spelunker HD Deluxe coming with awesome fresh graphics and a new game mode!

A variety of game modes and many different stages will provide players with a lot of challenges on their way to seek out the mystery that lies in the depths. All of the modes can be played as single player, but they are also supporting online multiplayer with up to six people and offline multiplayer with up to four people allowing the players to explore the caves together!

Adventure – Players can explore 100 stages by fighting and jumping their way through enemies and obstacles

– Players can explore 100 stages by fighting and jumping their way through enemies and obstacles Competition – The best cave explorer wins! In this mode, players can compete with their friends

– The best cave explorer wins! In this mode, players can compete with their friends Championship – The name says it all… This mode includes another 100 super-difficult, challenging stages that seek for real cave exploring experts

– The name says it all… This mode includes another 100 super-difficult, challenging stages that seek for real cave exploring experts Endless Cave NEO – In this mode, players can compete and see how far they get in endless, randomly generated caves

Whilst exploring dark caves and avoiding getting beaten by the dangers that lurk in the depths, players can enjoy a fresh visual appeal with new 3D assets and a realistic cave atmosphere, accompanied by a catchy, memorable soundtrack. But those who prefer to keep it classic, will also get their money’s worth—the well-received “Classic Mode” that was also included in the PlayStation 3 version will still be available in Spelunker HD Deluxe. So retro fans can enjoy beautiful nostalgic pixel graphics and 8-bit sound for the original Spelunker experience like back in the early 80s.

