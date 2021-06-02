Former Shin Megami Tensei Devs to Announced New School RPG on June 10 - News

/ 107 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals a "New School RPG" will be announced on June 10 by developers who previously worked on the Shin Megami Tensei and Megami Tensei franchise.

The magazine refers to the creators of hte game as S, I, M, and N. A publisher, developer, developer, and release date were not announced.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles