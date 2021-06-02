The King of Fighters XV Delayed to Q1 2022 - News

/ 191 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

SNK producer Yasuyuki Oda announced The King of Fighters XV has been delayed from 2021 to Q1 2022.

"There are many fans who are anticipating the release of The King of Fighters XV in 2021, however at this point in time, we unfortunately have to announce that The King of Fighters XV will now be launching within the 1st quarter of 2022," said Oda.

"The development timeline we set out to reach in the beginning has been affected by the ever-still rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan. We have made the ultimate decision in the end that the product’s quality must come first, and so with that decision comes an altered release window.

"We sincerely ask for your kind patience and understanding as our development teams continue to work hard on The King of Fighters XV as we draw closer to its release."

SNK has yet to announced what platforms The King of Fighters XV will launch on.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles