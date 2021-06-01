Halo Infinite to Support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision - News

posted 7 hours ago

The official Dolby website has a listing for the upcoming Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter, Halo Infinite. It was spotted by Twitter user Klogrille.

The listing reveals the game will support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Halo Infinite is listed by Dolby as supporting both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision on console & PC.https://t.co/1osjBAOXqm pic.twitter.com/a1qKY2N8Ak — Klobrille (@klobrille) June 1, 2021

An Xbox Wire France post reveals the techonology will be exclusive to Xbox consoles for two years. The post has been deleted but was saved by Google Cache.

Xbox Series X|S launched with support for Dolby Atmos, while the Xbox One has supported it since 2017. To use Dolby Atmos with headphones on Xbox consoles or PC requires a $15 license, however, if you have the new Xbox Wireless Headset you can use it for free through the end of September.

