Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Reportedly Exclusive to Xbox for 2 Years - News

It appears Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos won't be coming to the PlayStation 5 or the rumored upgraded Nintendo Switch anytime soon. An Xbox Wire France post reveals the techonology will be exclusive to Xbox consoles for two years. The post has been deleted but was saved by Google Cache.

"The Xbox Series X|S have been Dolby Atmos compatible since their release and Dolby Vision will arrive on these consoles during the year 2021, both technologies will remain exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem for two years," reads the now deleted Xbox Wire France post.

Xbox Series X|S launched with support for Dolby Atmos, while the Xbox One has supported it since 2017. To use Dolby Atmos with headphones on Xbox consoles or PC requires a $15 license, however, if you have the new Xbox Wireless Headset you can use it for free through the end of September.

Microsoft has been testing Dolby Vision HDR for gaming on the Xbox Series X|S with Alpha insiders in May. It will become available to all Xbox Series X|S owners later this year.

