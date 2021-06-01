E3 2021 Awards Show Set for June 15 - News

/ 306 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Association announced it will host the official E3 2021 Awards Show on Tuesday, June 15.

Editors from IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar will determine the winners for the Official E3 2021 Awards Show. Games shown during the four day live E3 2021 broadcast will be selected for the awards.

"For this year’s event, we are collaborating with editors at some of the world’s leading video game media outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognizing the show’s most anticipated games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, the President and CEO of the ESA.

"The broadcast is going to be packed with exciting announcements and reveals, and celebrating innovative publishers and developers is an ideal way to close E3 2021."

E3 2021 will run from June 12 to 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles