Xbox Game Pass Adds For Honor, Darkest Dungeon, and More in Early June

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes The Wild at Heart, For Honor, Backbone, and Darkest Dungeon.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

The Wild at Heart (Cloud) ID@Xbox – Available Today

Explore a beautiful, handcrafted world full of charming puzzles, and deep secrets in The Wild at Heart, a whimsical story centered around two children that escape to a fantastical land filled with magical creatures to befriend and an oddball order of guardians who’ve lost their way. Welcome to the Deep Woods.

For Honor (Cloud and Console) – June 3

War marches across the land of Heathmoor as heroes from rival factions clash in unending visceral battles. Use your finely honed skill to emerge victorious in a variety of thrilling single and brutal multiplayer modes. Grasp destiny in your hands and fight… for honor.

Backbone (PC) ID@Xbox – June 8

Raccoon detective Howard Lotor is not a hero. He can barely make rent. And yet he has stumbled across something so massive that it will shake the very fabric of society. Stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a daring narrative bring a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals to life in this highly anticipated, post-noir adventure. Get to it, detective.

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – June 10

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring. Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. Not only do unimaginable foes await, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark.

DLC / Game Updates

Black Desert: The Great Expedition Update – Available Now

Raise your sails for the Great Expedition Update in Black Desert! Adventurers can captain a vessel, search for treasure, and battle others in naval warfare! This new expansion also adds the Underwater Ruins of Sycraia, a flooded civilization where a massive sea monster guards a treasure trove of unimaginable wealth.

Gears 5 Pride 2021 Rewards Punch Card – Until June 30

This month, join Microsoft and The Coalition and support the social good organization of your choice through the MS Rewards program. Complete a Gears 5-based MS Rewards Punch Card and get the Pixelated Hearts banner set for use in Gears 5 multiplayer. Program is open to players in the following regions: US, CA, MX, BR, AU, UK, FR, DE, IT, ES.

Human: Fall Flat Series X|S Update and New Forest Level – Available Now

Human: Fall Flat is now available on Xbox Series X|S! Cross play with friends on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC and explore lush woodland and snowy hilltops in search of rest and relaxation in new level, Forest! But never fear, this is Human: Fall Flat, and mystery and mayhem are just round the corner.

Knockout City Season 1 – Available Now for Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members

Join the brawlfest in Knockout City Season 1. Experience a new map, competitive league play, weekly crew contracts (with epic rewards!), new game modes, cosmetics, and much more. See you on the streets, brawlers!

Minecraft: Caves and Cliffs – Part I – June 8

Delve into Part I of the Caves & Cliffs Update on June 8 with fun mobs, blocks, and items! Go underwater to team up with the axolotl and meet the glow squid. Tread carefully on higher ground because the goats might ram you! Mine copper and use it to build structures that will age over time.

Minecraft Dungeons: Free Raid Captains Update and Anniversary In-Game Event Until June 8

Take on powerful Raid Captains as part of the free update for Minecraft Dungeons. Defeat them to up the difficulty of your mission and gain valuable rewards at the end! Plus, Minecraft Dungeons is throwing a birthday bash to celebrate their first anniversary – and you’re all invited! Join the Anniversary Event until June 8 to earn a set of birthday-themed party favors you wouldn’t want to miss.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood – June 8

Xbox Game Pass members save 10% off! The Gates of Oblivion are opening on June 8. Travel an ancient land beset by Daedric forces and discover all-new stories, quests, monsters, and challenges.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Go claim these brand-new Perks now before they’re gone via the Perks gallery. Plus be on the lookout for more great Perks coming soon!

Dirt 5: Power Your Memes Pack – Available Now

Claim the Xbox Series X Fridge Playgrounds item and four exclusive Xbox liveries.

Super Animal Royale – Founder’s Edition Pack – Available Now

Fight for Furvival in style! Claim the Founder’s Edition DLC for free to earn 3 animal breeds and 10 cosmetics exclusive to Early Access!

Apex Legends: Knockout City Weapon Charm – June 3

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Dodge This Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

Xbox Game Pass Quests

Kick off your summer with a new round of sports and Pride themed Quests starting today!

This is the perfect time to try out Quests for the first time because you can earn 4x Daily (yes Daily!) points for logging into the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. Download the app and login regularly to rack up points you can redeem for more Xbox Game Pass and other rewards.

Check out some of these new June weekly and monthly Quests you can start today:

Login to the Game Pass Mobile App (Daily, 20 points)

Outriders (75 points) : Kill 30 Enemies

: Kill 30 Enemies FIFA 21 on Xbox One (Ultimate, 75 points) : Score 5 Goals

: Score 5 Goals Descenders (75 points) : Get 10,000 reputation

: Get 10,000 reputation MLB The Show 21 on Xbox One (Ultimate, 25 points): Create a ballplayer

Leaving June 15

There are some fantastic games making their Game Pass exit soon that are worth diving into before they go. Be sure to show these games some love and remember you can use your Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20% off to keep them in your library!

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Console)

(Console) Night Call (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) West of Dead (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Observation (Cloud, Console, and PC)

