Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Arrives June 8 for Switch - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

VLG Publishing and developer imaginarylab announced the point-and-click adventure game, Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 8.

The game originally released for PC via Steam in August 2020. It will also launch at a later date for the PlayStation 4.

View the official Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

10 years have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Willy’s father, the famous archaeologist Henry Morgan. One day, the postman delivers him a strange letter:

“If you receive this letter, it means that something went wrong and it’s up to you to finish what I started. Go as fast as you can to Bone Town, room 09, but don’t trust anyone…”

About

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town is a third-person adventure game, set in a fantasy pirate-themed world with a modern touch. Combining the traditional point-and-click genre gameplay with a unique cartoon 3D graphics, Willy Morgan has the dreamy atmosphere, the humor and the freedom to explore typical of timeless classics such as Monkey Island.

The story unfolds through funny dialogues and challenging puzzles. Keen powers of observation, intuition and imagination are going to be needed in order to succeed and ultimately find the truth.

Key Features:

Non-Linear Gameplay – Explore without constraint, collect items and solve brilliant puzzles.

– Explore without constraint, collect items and solve brilliant puzzles. Unique Graphic Style – A fanciful deformed world with a magical atmosphere.

– A fanciful deformed world with a magical atmosphere. Full HD Quality – Cinematographic cutscenes and over 50 locations to see.

– Cinematographic cutscenes and over 50 locations to see. A Pirate World with a Modern Twist – Pirates and computers…? Well, why not!

– Pirates and computers…? Well, why not! 15 NPCs to Interact With – Learn about the story through several hours of interactive dialogues packed with irony and easter eggs.

– Learn about the story through several hours of interactive dialogues packed with irony and easter eggs. Original Soundtrack – More than two hours of original music.

