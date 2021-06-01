ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos Episode Yamato Launches June 10 - News

Developer MyDearest announced the Episode Yamato DLC for ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos will launch for Oculus quest 1 and 2 on June 10 for $9.99. It will launch later for other platforms.

The DLC feautres English and Japanese voice-overs, with Simplified Chinese and French subtitle options.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the Episode Yamato DLC:

In the new downloadable content, ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos “Episode Yamato,” you will play as Second Lieutenant Yamato Amanagi, a member of Prometheus and pilot of the Ares Makhia. Chloe tries to escape from Prometheus with Anima, but Yamato stands in her way carrying the hopes of his comrades—to bring her back or die trying. The Swordstrike system, the awesome power of Ares Makhia’s sword, will provide you with new interactive experiences, taking approximately two hours to complete all of the story branches.

Additionally, Nobuhiko Okamoto will join the cast as Ares AARC, an Artificial Augmented Reality Crystal loaded on Ares Makhia, for the Japanese voice acting. He’s well known for his roles such as Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia), Garfiel Tinsel (Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World), and Accelerator (A Certain Magical Index).

