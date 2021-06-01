EA Delists 5 Need for Speed Games, Shutting Down Servers on August 31 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced it has delisted five Need for Speed games from digital storefronts and will no longer be able to be pruchased. The games are Need for Speed Carbon, Need for Speed Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed, and Need for Speed The Run.

In-game stores for the five games have also been closed and the online services for them will be shut down on August 31. After this date you will still be able to play the games offline.

"Decisions to retire games are never made easy, but we are now shifting gears to focus on the future of Need for Speed," said community manager Max_Joker vai Reddit. "The development teams and operational staff have put a lot of time and passion into the development, creation, release and upkeep of the game over the years, and we love to see you play.

"But the number of players has come to a point where it's no longer feasible to continue the work behind the scenes required to keep Need for Speed Carbon, Need for Speed Undercover, Need for Speed Shift, Need for Speed Shift 2: Unleashed, and Need for Speed The Run up and running.

"We hope you have gotten many victories, satisfying drifts, moments of friendly rivalry, and hours of joy over the last few years out of these games. And we hope you'll keep driving with us in one of our newer titles - Need for Speed Most Wanted (2012), Need for Speed Rivals, Need for Speed (2015), Need for Speed Payback, Need for Speed Heat, and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - many of which are available via our EA Play subscription. Pedal to the metal."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

