Weird Gaming News, May 2021

May has been largely dominated by the Epic vs Apple case, rumours of the Nintendo Switch Pro, and numerous Sonic announcements. Next month we have E3, and a whole heap of live streamed events directly from developers and publishers. But for now, here's the weirdest gaming news from May.

Are Bananas Naked?

The Epic vs Apple court battle has resulted in some odd tidbits. Perhaps my favourite though was a short discussion about the Peely skin in Fortnite.

For the uninitiated, Peely is a banana skin in the game, and sometimes it doesn’t wear much. Well, more like nothing – just the peel.

This came up in an exchange between Apple’s Lawyer and Matthew Weissinger, Epic’s Marketing Director:

Apple lawyer: "We have a large yellow banana here, in a tuxedo?"

Weissinger: "Yes, that's Peely."

Apple lawyer: [After noting that Peely is wearing a suit] "We thought it was better to go with the suit instead of the naked banana, because we are in federal court right now.”

This then prompted a follow-up from Epic's own lawyer:

Epic's lawyer: "There might have been an implication that showing Peely without a suit might have been inappropriate." [Lawyer shows a picture of naked Peely in court.] "Is there anything inappropriate about Peely without clothes?”

Weissinger: "It's just a banana, ma'am."

The image of top end lawyers having to have this discussion, and the confused innocence of it all just creates the perfect mix of bizarreness.

Source: PC Gamer

Someone Killed Everyone in Skyrim

A Redditor called Jaeinskyrim has killed more or less every NPC in Skyrim - that's 2,201 humanoids (including Elves and Nords) and over 2,400 creatures, for a grand total of 4,601 “enemies” slain.

In order to achieve this feat Jaeinskyrim had to use a couple of mods to get around blocks in the game that prevent the player from wiping out certain essential NPCs. Next I think Jaeinskyrim should go and wipe out all of the NPCs in every other Elder Scrolls game, then I’ll be impressed.

Walsall Turned Into Super Mario Land

The council of the small market town of Walsall, near Birmingham, has come under fire from critics for wasting taxpayer's money. The town needed some new plant pots, and it got them – but unfortunately they look like warp pipes.

Here’s what one local florist, Andrea Loveridge, had to say:

“We've had so many shop closures in the last few years and the best thing the council can come up with is these garish monstrosities.

It beggars belief. It makes the place like more like something from Super Mario Brothers. They look like those warp pipes Mario jumps down."

In my humble opinion this is an excellent way to spend money. Which is probably why all my bids to become an administrator of anything have been met with immediate rejection.

Source: Birmingham Live

Final Fantasy Guitar

A while back Taylor released a replica of Ellie’s guitar from The Last of Us Part II. The company also released a guitar inspired by the game, designed in conjunction with Naughty Dog. Clearly this joint venture didn't go unnoticed and now Fender is making a super fancy Final Fantasy XIV guitar.

The guitar is priced at $3,499, has blue and purple crystals, features the Final Fantasy XIV logo, and also has a limit break mode. The limit break mode is actually a push-pull tone pot. On the other side of the collaboration, Square Enix is adding the guitar into the game, so you can play it in-game too!

Source: Guitar World

Resident Evil Liqueur

In another odd collaboration, Capcom and Netflix have teamed up with Cocalero – a “South American Herbal Spirit”. Although I've never heard of Cocalero, it apparently has quite the following in Japan. The Resident Evil version looks pretty much the same as the standard version but with “Biohazard” stamped on it.

And actually this combination makes some sense, as the drink is already an eerie green.

The promotion is to celebrate the release of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the animated Netflix series. Sadly there’s no sign of a UK release, or a price.

Source: 4Gamer via GamesRadar

DOOM Captcha

At this stage it's almost tradition to include a DOOM story in each these articles, or at least every other one. This month we have a Spanish developer called Miquel Camps Orteza to thank for its inclusion. Over the weekend the developed turned DOOM into a captcha.

Obviously it's not a tremendously secure one, but it’s almost certainly more enjoyable (and less confusing) than spotting parts of roads.

Source: GitHub via PCMag

That’s all for this month! If you happen to stumble on anything over June, feel free to Tweet me @CustardTrout! In the meantime check out April’s weird news here - it features Bowser’s dong, monkey pong, and a Roblox player sneaking into the White House Press Corps.

