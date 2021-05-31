Miitopia Tops the French Charts - Sales

425 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Miitopia (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 20, 2021, according to SELL.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in second place, while Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the top five in third place. Resident Evil Village (PS4) falls from first to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from fourth to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Resident Evil Village Returnal Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Resident Evil Village Assassin's Creed Valhalla Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PS4 Resident Evil Village Mass Effect Legendary Edition FIFA 21

Xbox One Mass Effect Legendary Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Miitopia Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4 Cyberpunk 2077

