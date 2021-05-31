Miitopia Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 425 Views
Miitopia (NS) has debuted in first place on the French charts in week 20, 2021, according to SELL.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS) remains in second place, while Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the top five in third place. Resident Evil Village (PS4) falls from first to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) drops from fourth to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Resident Evil Village
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- FIFA 21
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- FIFA 21
- Miitopia
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
- Luigi's Mansion 2
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- The Sims 4
- Cyberpunk 2077
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.