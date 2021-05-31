Luto is a Psychological Horror Game, Announced for PlayStation and PC - News

Publisher Lanzadera and developer Broken Bird Games have announced the first-person psychological horror game, Luto, for the PlayStation and PC. It was not specified which PlayStation platform, PlayStation 5 and/or PlayStation 4, it would launch for.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Your mind can be a prison. Filled with your worst memories, this prison looks like a maze whose escape looks like an impossible task. Luto is a narrative adventure that tries to reflect on themes such as depression and anxiety in the darkest of settings.

