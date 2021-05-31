A Tale of Paper Complete Edition Headed to PS5 - News

Developer Open House Games announced A Tale of Paper Complete Edition is coming to the PlayStation 5. A release date was not announced.

The Complete Edition will have a new story, which will be released as DLC for the PlayStation 4 version.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Can a dream transcend its owner? Follow the beautiful tale of Line an endearing paper in this atmospheric adventure with a hint of puzzles. Learn origami transformations to overcome obstacles and explore from a different perspective escaping from little big dangers. Help Line fulfilling the dream of its creator!

Key Features:

Help a fragile and endearing paper to fulfill the dream of his creator – Embark on an adventure of loss and hope through the eyes of Line, a paper boy who magically came to live. Assist him escape from unusual dangers and bring him the strength he will need to reach the end of his journey.

– Embark on an adventure of loss and hope through the eyes of Line, a paper boy who magically came to live. Assist him escape from unusual dangers and bring him the strength he will need to reach the end of his journey. Use the origami to overcome obstacles – Master Line’s origami transformations to reach new levels, solve light puzzles and complete platforming sequences.

– Master Line’s origami transformations to reach new levels, solve light puzzles and complete platforming sequences. Discover our world from a different perspective – Experience a super-sized world through the eyes of a small paper boy.

– Experience a super-sized world through the eyes of a small paper boy. An experience without text – You will live the story through the world and its objects. Explore a variety of levels each with its own ambiance and story to tell. Remember that visuals can be more powerful than words…

A Tale of Paper first launched for PlayStation 4 in October 2020.

