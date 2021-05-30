New Nintendo Switch Pro Listed on Amazon Before Being Pulled - News

Twitter user Alphabeat spotted a listing on Amazon Mexico for a "New Nintendo Switch Pro" before it was pulled.

It is possible "New Nintendo Switch Pro" is a placeholder for something unrelated, however, the listing comes amid multiple rumors and reports on an upgraded Nintendo Switch model.

I just find this on Amazon Mexico 👀 pic.twitter.com/lGa6ViQL3V — Alphabeat (@Alphabeat_g) May 28, 2021

One report from Bloomberg last week cites multiple sources who claim the Nintendo Switch model, being dubbed the Switch Pro, will release in September or October and assembly will start as early as July.

Another recent report says the upgraded Switch console will come with a new dock that is a little bit wider at the rear than the current one. It will include two USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port. The console itself will be a very similar size to the original Switch. However, it will have a larger screen that will eliminate the black frames around the edge. It will also have an OLED screen, which will be of higher quality than the current LCD screen.

The second report also says it will be compatible with current Joy-Cons, as well as other peripherals. The console will also have a new stand that is described as being similar to Microsoft's Surface. It also claims there will be a lmited number of consoles available at launch compard to previous Nintendo launches.

If the "New Nintendo Switch Pro" is real and the reports are right about it coming out this year we will most likely get an official announcement in the coming weeks.

