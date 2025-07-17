Echoes of the End Launches August 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 516 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Myrkur Games announced the cinematic third-person action-adventure game, Echoes of the End, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 12.

View the extended gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The world ended long ago. We’re only living in its echoes.

Echoes of the End is a cinematic third-person action-adventure game. It blends a deeply personal, character-driven story with thrilling magic and sword-based combat, engaging traversal and thought-provoking puzzles. Inspired by Iceland, this epic adventure offers a mature, rich and immersive experience in a breathtaking and original fantasy world.

A Heroine’s Journey

Step into the shoes of Ryn, a vestige wielding volatile yet powerful magic, as she battles to save her brother from a ruthless totalitarian empire. Partner with Abram Finlay—a scholar and explorer haunted by his past—to uncover a conspiracy that could reignite an ancient conflict and plunge Aema into chaos. Immerse yourself in a heartfelt tale of trust, redemption, and sacrifice in a world on the edge of war.

Dynamic Combat and Exploration

Master Ryn’s prowess in magic and swordsmanship to defeat unique enemies and face epic boss battles.

Harness a vast array of devastating powers as Ryn grows in strength and confidence throughout her journey.

Team up with Abram to combine forces in combat and traversal, unleashing creative combos and interactions.

Explore breathtaking environments inspired by Icelandic landscapes, from fiery lava fields to icy mountain peaks.

Puzzles and Traversal Challenges

Solve engaging puzzles with Ryn’s powers, including gravity manipulation, destruction, and illusions, through collaboration with your companion.

Navigate the world with a diverse range of traversal mechanics, such as double-jumping, dashing, and gravity control, with each chapter introducing fresh, unique challenges.

Cinematic Visuals and Realistic Fantasy

Echoes of the End immerses players in an original, grounded fantasy world brimming with depth and detail.

This character-driven adventure features motion-captured performances, intricately designed character models and stunningly crafted environments, delivering a truly unforgettable and heartfelt experience.

Explore the hidden history of Aema, forge unbreakable bonds, and embrace your magical potential as you shape the destiny of a nation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles