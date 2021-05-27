Dragon Quest XI Ships Over 6.5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 576 Views
Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has shipped over 6.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. It also includes the original game and the Definitive Edition.
Shipment figures for the game are up from six million units shipped in September 2020.
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.
Square Enix this week did announce a sequel to Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Platforms and a release date were not revealed, however, a simultaneous worldwide release is planned.
That's 500k in ~8 months. It was already the best-selling DQ game, now it's 1 million ahead of the second best selling one (DQ IX).
Thats some really great news, way ahead of other dragon quest games. Will probably reach 7M, with time and some luck maybe 8M a few years down the road.
how many vs Japan and how many outside Japan?