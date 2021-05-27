Dragon Quest XI Ships Over 6.5 Million Units - Sales

/ 576 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has shipped over 6.5 million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. It also includes the original game and the Definitive Edition.

Shipment figures for the game are up from six million units shipped in September 2020.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Square Enix this week did announce a sequel to Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition called Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Platforms and a release date were not revealed, however, a simultaneous worldwide release is planned.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles