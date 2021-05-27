Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate - News

/ 686 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. Platforms and a release date were not revealed, however, a simultaneous worldwide release is planned.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will feature dark and mature content. Players will have to make various decisions to decide their way of life. The command battles will be revamped.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles