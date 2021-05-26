Sony Claims PlayStation 5 Disc Edition to No Longer be Sold at a Loss Starting in June - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its Game & Network Services Segment of Sony Group’s Investor Relations Day has claimed the standard edition of the PlayStation 5, which comes with a disc drive, will break even and no longer be sold at a in June.

"Another area that we focused on is our console economics," said Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan during the event. "I’m pleased to say that the PS5 standard edition will break even from next month’s production. And from then on, we project that it will gradually become increasingly profitable."

Ryan added that the PlayStation 5 standard edition is the majority of PS5 sales and he does not see that changing much in the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2022.

"The standard edition represents the very great majority of PlayStation 5 sales," said Ryan. "We do not see that proportion changing greatly in FY21. But we anticipate as time passes, as we move further into the cycle of PS5, that there will be some slight increase in the ratio of the digital edition, but not significant."

The PS5 with a disc drive is priced at $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399 and does not include a disc drive.

The likely reason Sony doesn't mention the Digital Edition will break even in June is due to it being $100 cheaper, but the removal of the disc drive is not enough to bring down the cost of the console by the same amount.

