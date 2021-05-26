Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Headed to PC - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its Game & Network Services Segment of Sony Group’s Investor Relations Day revealed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will be getting a relase on PC. The game originally launched as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in May 2016.

The New Growth Vectors: PlayStation Studios slide has the logo for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End under the "More PC released planned" section.

Other bigger PlayStation exclusive games to get a release on PC recently include Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

