Escape from Naraka is a First-Person Survival Platformer, Announced for PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Headup and developer Xelo Games have announced first-person survival platformer, Escape from Naraka, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Q3 2021. A demo for Escape from Naraka will be available starting June 16.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Escape from Naraka puts you in a nightmarish, labyrinthine temple dominated by an evil demon called Rangda the Leyak Queen. Using 3D scan technology for world-building; most of the detailed environment assets in the game exist in real life.

To save your beloved one, you’re going to platform your way through diversely themed platforming sections, each one challenging you with new deadly trials as well as traps and terrifying enemies. Developing the arts of dodging and perfect placed jumping is just one part of your successful escape. You also need to collect essential abilities and find the fastest way through the courses.

Compete with other players in the global Steam leaderboards—every level and every whole run will be recorded, so you can compare your records with those from other players around the world.

Escape from Naraka is developed by the Indonesian developer team Xelo Games, with a soundtrack created by Yohan Jager, known for his great work for Pumpkin Jack.

