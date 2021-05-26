Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons Headed to PC on June 10 - News

/ 287 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developer Rideon announced the turn-based strategy RPG, ercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons, will launch for PC via Steam on June 10. The game is out now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Here is an overview of the game:

A story about a corrupt kingdom and a fight for equality—Mercenaries Blaze is the fifth fantasy tactical simulation RPG by Rideon.

Turn-based battles are carried out on an isometric map. Attack and defense results vary depending on the direction you face, distance and elevation, making gameplay challenging enough to satisfy the even pickiest strategy lovers.

Skill points are used to acquire and level up various skills and also to change job classes, allowing character growth customization.

Character design is by Masayoshi Nishimura, a talented dot-art artist and illustrator known for his beautiful artwork. Characters are expressive and diverse, breathing life into a compelling storyline.

Key Features:

Blaze Exceed – By filling the gauge at the top corner of the screen, characters will be able to unleash a powerful skill called “Blaze Exceed.” This skill is unique to each character—it could be a high damage blow or a life-saving party heal strong enough to change the tide of battle.

– By filling the gauge at the top corner of the screen, characters will be able to unleash a powerful skill called “Blaze Exceed.” This skill is unique to each character—it could be a high damage blow or a life-saving party heal strong enough to change the tide of battle. 3D Battle Maps – For the first time in the series, the battle map is in 3D. You can switch your camera viewpoint to each unit and swivel the camera around to view your surroundings—you may even find hidden treasure while using this function!

– For the first time in the series, the battle map is in 3D. You can switch your camera viewpoint to each unit and swivel the camera around to view your surroundings—you may even find hidden treasure while using this function! More Freedom – Characters can “Move” after an action during battle. Being able to move either before or after an action increases strategical choices by twofold!

– Characters can “Move” after an action during battle. Being able to move either before or after an action increases strategical choices by twofold! More Options – Choose to display or turn off grids, shorten skill animations and speed up “Move” commands. These options will not only help control the pace of battle, but will also be useful for multiple playthroughs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles