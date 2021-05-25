The Elder Scrolls Online for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Delayed - News

The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced was originally scheduled to launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 alongside the Blackwood Chapter and Update 30 on June 8, however, it has been delayed to June 15.

"In an abundance of caution, we are moving the ESO: Console Enhanced launch out a week," reads an update from the developers. "We are doing this so we are not launching Update 30 (Blackwood) at the same time as Console Enhanced and can give both our undivided attention.

"The new date for ESO: Console Enhanced on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 is now Tuesday, June 15. Blackwood and Update 30 will launch as planned on PC/Mac/Stadia on June 1 and Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems (and backwards compatibility mode on current-gen consoles) on June 8.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but we want to ensure that everything launches smoothly during this very busy time. Thank you all for the ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Blackwood next month."

