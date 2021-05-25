Report: Valve is Making a Portable Gaming PC Similar to Switch - News

/ 118 Views

by, posted 49 minutes ago

Valve, best known for the PC digital gaming platform Steam and games like Half-Life, and Portal, according to a report from Ars Technica is developing a portable gaming PC that is similar to the Nintendo Switch.

The portable PC is designed to run a large number of Steam games using Linux. Multiple sources stated it has been in development for some time and it could launch by the end of the year.

Valve in the latest version of Steam slipped in some hardware-related code, which could confirm what the sources have claimed. The code points to a device called "SteamPal." Though it should be noted this might not be the final name of the device.

The portable PC device is being designed as an all-in-one PC with gamepad controls and a touchscreen. However, it won't have removable controllers that the Switch has with its Joy-Con.

Recently Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell dodged a question during a Q&A session at a public school in New Zealand when asked about more Valve games getting a release on consoles.

"You will… uh… get a better idea of that by the end of this year," said Newel at the time. "and it won't be the answer you expect. You'll say, 'Ah-ha! Now I get what he was talking about.'"

Ars Technica believes the "SteamPal" will be powered by a chip from either Intel or AMD, and not Nvidia. It isn't known if there will be multiple SKUs that will have different specs or just one.

"At least one SteamPal prototype version is quite wide compared to the Nintendo Switch," reads the report. "This extra width accommodates a slew of control options. No, Valve is likely not slapping an entire QWERTY keyboard onto its system, but the company has packed in a standard array of gamepad buttons and triggers, along with a pair of joysticks and at least one thumb-sized touchpad (in addition to the device's touch-sensitive screen). The SteamPal's touchpad is likely smaller than the pair of touchpads that came standard on every Steam Controller."

The portable PC is still a prototype and features might change by teh time it releases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles