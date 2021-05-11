Gabe Newell Hints Valve to Release More Games on Consoles - News

posted 3 hours ago

Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell during a question and answers session at a public school in New Zealand hinted the company might release more games on consoles.

"You will… uh… get a better idea of that by the end of this year," said Newell when asked if Steam would be putting any games on consoles.

The last time Valve released a game on consoles was in August 2012 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, alongside its PC release.

Gabe Newell has teased Steam/Valve games could be coming to consoles, there will be an announcement later this year.



Gabe was at a public Q&A held in a public school yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rsBdUdWHau — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) May 11, 2021

