CD Projekt RED Still Waiting on Sony Approval to Return Cyberpunk 2077 to PS Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,090 Views
Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store in December 2020 for being buggy and nearly unplayable on the PlayStation 4. It is now over five months later and the game yet to be relisted on the PlayStation Store.
CD Projekt RED president and co-CEO Adam Kicinski in a meeting with shareholders was asked on an update on the game being relisted on the PlayStation Store. He said they are in discussions with Sony and the decision is on Sony.
"Unfortunately, I have no new information in this regard," said Kiciński through a translator. "We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress.
"But as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game. Until then I am not able to tell you anything more."
Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
Performance on ps4 is still terrible, I couldn't make it past the club in the beginning of the game.
Well , fix that turd then?!?! , Its been like what? Five months?
I think their point is that they have fixed it and they are waiting on Sony to approve it. I personally think Sony is pissed about the whole refund fiasco they caused. Sony hates issuing digital refunds. I have no idea why but they hate it and I think they are pissed that this company put them in that position.
The problem isn't the difficulty. The problem is the fact thay Sony has had a long-standing, very rigid, no refunds policy. CDPR basically put Sony in a position where they had no choice but to issue refunds, which in turn sets a bad precedent (from Sony's perspective) for future situations.
Well then make the game playable. Probably will be released around the time of the PS5 version.
Man, this thing was hyped to hell and to see the state of it now is almost unreal. I mean, sure it still sold well but not under the best circumstances/truths.
The game is in as good a state as it realistically can be in. There are many worse performing games than Cyberpunk on console.
In my view: Have a no-qualms 3 hours refund policy. List the game.
didnt get day1... so havnt even played it yet. After its launch, I feel like I dodged a bullet so... meh.
My impression was that the game has been improved to a playable state now?
Sony’s making a big mistake, here. Sony’s my fave, but this has some stink of hubris on it IMO. I am now expecting CDPR to partner with MSFT for their next project and give either full or timed exclusivity. Hope I’m wrong, but I think CDPR must be upset about this, exp bc MSFT never acted this way.
I mean, it's "better", but I wouldn't say it's to standard... it's still awful lol
The game is much much better even on ps4. Of course its not locked 30fps but so was so many rockstar games on ps3. Still has bugs but again, so many games have bugs. I see no reason for sony to not allow the game except for "teaching a lesson". On xbox one though is pretty bad and probably will never be acceptable.