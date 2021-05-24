Rumor: Square Enix and Team Ninja Working on Action-Focused Final Fantasy Title Exclusive to PS5 - News

A new rumor surrounding the Final Fantasy franchise has popped up that claims Square Enix is working with Koei Tecmo developer Team Ninja on an action-focised game in the series.

Sources have corroborated the rumor to Fanbyte and suggest the title for the game is Final Fantasy Origin. The game appears to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch with a PC release happening later on. The sources claim the game will be announced at E3 2021 in June.

Square Enix is hoping to release an alpha demo for the game in Summer 2021, which would be similar to the public alphas that Nioh had to get feedback from players, while the game is still in development.

Team Ninja is bset known for developing Ninja Gaiden and Nioh. However, most relevant to this rumor is the studio developed the fighting game with action role-play elements Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. It launched for the PlayStation 4 in January 2018 and for PC in March 2019.

