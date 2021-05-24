Uncharted Movie Gets New Image - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 663 Views
A new article posted by The New York Times has revealed a new image from the upcoming Uncharted movie. The image features Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan.
Sony Pictures in January of this year delayed the Uncharted movie from July 16, 2021 to February 11, 2022.
The last main release in The Uncharted series was 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for the PlayStation 4. A standalone expansion, The Lost Legacy, was released in August 2017.
A new image from @unchartedmovie this morning in a piece from @brooksbarnesNYT in the @nytimes - https://t.co/5cM3snkZCA pic.twitter.com/BW0XxYttRI— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 24, 2021
Sony Pictures and Sony Interactive Entertainment are working together to turn 10 PlayStation games into movies and TV shows. This includes the Uncharted movie and The Last of Us HBO TV series. Also getting adaptations include Twisted Metal and Ghost of Tsushima.
Why would they bother to release such a terribly non-interesting image. There's literally nothing here to catch your eye, or get you the slightest bit excited about the movie. It's just Tom Holland looking like himself, and Marky Mark looking like himself lol
I agree that he looks really young but keep in mind that this is going to be a prequel to the games. Sully doesn't even have his signature mustache yet. Unless they're going to add it in digitally lol
Oh well that kind of changes everything then. I just assumed it would start from the first game. If he's actually a kidyoung adult in this then ok. I still think he looks to young but knowing its a prequel makes it not nearly as bad as I was thinking.
Yeah apparently it's inspired by the flashback sequences from Uncharted 3 and 4. Nate is about the same age in those as Holland is supposed to be in Spider-Man so it makes sense.
My problem is exactly Sullivan age, at least for me he was almost greying when Nate was young, so Mark would need some age threatment to fit better imho.
Meh I'm fine with Sully being younger in the movie. If they end up making a sequel, I hope they flash forward to the older Drake and recast him with someone like Nathan Fillion.
I got a bad feeling about this one...
yeah, it will be bad.