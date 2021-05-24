Dying Light: Platinum Edition Listed on the Microsoft Store - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Techland has started to reveal new information on Dying Light 2, which will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, it appears the developer might not done with the original Dying Light.

A listing for Dying Light: Platinum Edition was spotted on the Microsoft Store with a release date of May 27. However, it has since been pulled. The Platinum Edition will include the base game, all four major DLCs, and 17 skin bundles.

With a May 27 release date we should be hearing more on the game this week.

Here is a list of features for Dying Light: Platinum Edition:

Dying Light – the full award-winning game.

Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive.

Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story.

Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones.

Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits.

Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack.

Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting.

5th Anniversary Bundle

Harran Ranger Bundle

Gun Psycho Bundle

Volatile Hunter Bundle

White Death Bundle

Vintage Gunslinger Bundle

Rais Elite Bundle

Godfather Bundle

Harran Inmate Bundle

Retrowave Bundle

SHU Warrior Bundle

Volkan Combat Armor Bundle

Classified Operation Bundle

Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle

Harran Tactical Unit Bundle

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles