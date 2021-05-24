Mass Effect Legendary Edition Debuts in 2nd on the Italian Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Resident Evil Village (PS5) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 19, 2021, which ended May 16, 2021.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) has debuted in second place. The Xbox One version debuted in eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) climbs from seventh to third place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place. Minecraft (NS) jumps from 10th to fifth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, one PlayStation 5 title, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 19, 2021:

Resident Evil Village (PS5) Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Minecraft (NS) FIFA 21 (PS4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (NS)* Mass Effect Legendary Edition (XOne) - NEW 51 Worldwide Games (NS)* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4)

*Retail sales only

