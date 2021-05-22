Netflix Reportedly Plans to Expand Into Video Games - News

Netflix is reportedly looking to expand into the video games market with a service that would be similar to Apple Arcade, according to The Information. The report claims the streaming service has begun recruiting for an executive to lead future video game initiatives.

Apple Arcade launched in September 2019 and is priced at $4.99/£4.99 per month. It offers unlimited access to over 100 games, all of which have no ads, are playable offline, and don't have microtransactions.

Netflix has released a statement to GameSpot that seemingly confirms its plans to expand into video gamesby saying they want "to do more with interactive entertainment."

"Our members value the variety and quality of our content," Netflix said. "It’s why we’ve continually expanded our offering--from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV," Netflix told GameSpot.

"Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love--through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainme."

The CG anime series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, will start airing on Netflix on July 8. The Witcher Season 2 will premiere on the streaming service in Q4 2021.

