Scarlet Nexus Demo Out Now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released teh demo for the action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You can download the demo for free and are able to play as Yuito or Kasane.

View the Xbox demo trailer for Scarlet Nexus below:

Scarlet Nexus will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 24 in Japan and June 25 worldwide.

The standard physical and digital editions are priced at $59.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game, battle attire set Red, digital soundtrack, digital artbook, and additional attachment The Others.

