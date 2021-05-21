Mass Effect Legendary Edition Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 19, 2021.

Resident Evil Village after debuting in first place last week drops to second. Grand Theft Auto V races up the charts from ninth to third place. NBA 2K21 jumps up the charts from sixth to fourth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has re-entered the charts in seventh place. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time remains in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition - NEW Resident Evil Village Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption 2 Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time EA Sports UFC 4 Mortal Kombat X

