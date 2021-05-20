Resident Evil Village Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 95,411, PS5 Sells 14,044 - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Resident Evil Village (PS4) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 35,045 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 16, 2021. The PlayStation 5 version has dropped out of the top 10.

Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind + The Missing Heir (NS) has debuted in sixth with sales of 12,269 units.

Monster Hunter Rise (NS) is in second place with sales of 34,178 units. New Pokemon Snap (NS) is in third place with sales of 17,593 units. RIng Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth with sales of 13,970 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fifth with sales of 12,918 units.

There are nine games for the Nintendo Switch in the top 10 and one for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 95,411 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 14,044 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,226 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,183 units, and the 3DS sold 495 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom, 05/08/21) – 35,045 (146,216) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 34,178 (2,175,616) [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (The Pokemon Company, 04/30/21) – 17,593 (211,978) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 13,970 (2,568,154) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,918 (2,180,327) [NSW] Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind + The Missing Heir (Nintendo, 05/14/21) – 12,269 (New) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 11,133 (739,142) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,914 (3,834,911) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,753 (1,949,883) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,997 (4,278,593)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 72,121 (16,053,441) Switch Lite – 23,290 (3,794,571) PlayStation 5 – 10,896 (606,767) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,148 (119,695) PlayStation 4 – 1,226 (7,784,365) Xbox Series X – 667 (32,727) Xbox Series S – 516 (11,053) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 495 (1,164,082)

