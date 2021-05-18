Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Airs on Netflix on July 8 - News

Capcom and Netflix announced the CG anime series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, will start airing on Netflix on July 8.

View the official trailer of the series below:

Here is an overview of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness:

Known as the gold standard of survival horror games with over 100 million units from the game series shipped worldwide, Resident Evil has now been transformed into a Netflix original CG anime series.

This series is scheduled for a global launch in 2021 exclusively on Netflix. Three years after 2017’s CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta, technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3D CG animation.

Since the first game was released in 1996 on Sony PlayStation, the Resident Evil series is nearing its 25th anniversary. With the series continuing to evolve even now, a new title carves itself into the series’ history. This series is entitled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

This new series will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment, which has birthed various anime series, will produce the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, will be in charge of the full 3D CG animation production.

This will be a horror-action series based around the stories of the two popular characters, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. By adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series will reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before.

