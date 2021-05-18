Grand Theft Auto V Launches November 11 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Rockstar Games announced Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on November 11.

The standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free on the PlayStation 5 for three months, ending in February 2022. PlayStation Plus users on PS4 can claim GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month until the launch of the PS5 version.

"The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever," a Rockstar representative told GameSpot.

The Summer 2021 updates for GTA Online includes "special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop. Plus, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players."

