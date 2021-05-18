Cheap Xbox Game Pass Loophole Nerfed - News

/ 550 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Yesterday Microsoft substantially nerfed a little loophole that allowed users to grab Game Pass Ultimate on the cheap. Members of Game Pass Ultimate were able to extend their membership by buying a code for EA Play, which would then be converted into Game Pass Ultimate membership (Microsoft scooped EA Play into Game Pass earlier this year, combining them to form a pretty substantial subscription service).

The conversion rate for EA Play was 1 Year of EA Play for 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate, but the conversion rate has now been tweaked to 1 Year of EA Play for 2 months of Game Pass Ultimate, which basically brings it in line with the real monthly price of Game Pass Ultimate:

"Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can redeem EA Play codes for the Xbox console, but they will automatically convert and extend their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. One month of EA Play will extend an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 10 days, and a one-year EA Play code will extend an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription by 2 months."

Another potential loophole involving Xbox Live Gold seems to still exist, and if you're a new user you can get three months for $1 via a promotion from Xbox, so there are still ways to grab Game Pass Ultimate at a lower price.

Notably, there was no announcement about the above change, which is sure to annoy a few people.

Source: Xbox Support Page via Twisted Voxel

More Articles