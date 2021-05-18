Days Gone Reaches Number 1 on Steam Global Top Sellers List - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment has begun to release some of its first-party games on PC and recently the team at PlayStation Studios has created its own page on Steam.

The second major AAA release on PC from PlayStation, Days Gone, has already reached number one on the Steam Global Top Sellers list as it is scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 18. This was spotted by independent video game analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter.

Other releases from PlayStation Studios on Steam include Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Helldivers Dive Harder Edition, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

"PlayStation Studios is home to the development of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own outstanding and immersive games, including some of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles in entertainment history," reads PlayStation Studios's Steam page.

Days Gone will launch for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 18.

Days Gone just hit the #1 Global Top Selling game on Steam right at launch



Curious to see how it performs on PC overall. This is the 2nd major PlayStation 1st party PS4 game to launch on Steam after Horizon Zero Dawn last year. Rooting for it to do well as I loved the game pic.twitter.com/7OlsWLScl6 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 18, 2021

