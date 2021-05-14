By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
PlayStation Studios Now Has Its Own Page on Steam

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 274 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has started to release some of its first-party games on PC and now the team at PlayStation Studios has created its own page on Steam.

The PlayStation Studios Steam page has four featured games. This includes the upcoming Steam release of Days Gone, which will launch on May 18, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Helldivers Dive Harder Edition, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

"PlayStation Studios is home to the development of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s own outstanding and immersive games, including some of the most popular and critically acclaimed titles in entertainment history," reads PlayStation Studios's Steam page. 

2 Comments
trunkswd (1 hour ago)

What PlayStation games would you want to see get a release on PC?

Chazore (1 hour ago)

Out of those 4 games, Predator seems to be the worst, from a review/performance standpoint (that and the EGS deal did end up hurting it's reception on Steam).

