PlayStation VP Teases Upcoming PS5 Third-Party Games - News

/ 378 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst last week announced there are over 25 first-party games in development for the PlayStation 5. Nearly half of these games are based on brand new IPs.

Christian Svensson, vice president and head of global third-party relations at PlayStation, via his LinkedIn profile teased upcoming PlayStation 5 third-party games.

"Just wait until you see what’s coming from our third-party partners too," said Svensson.

Confirmed upcoming timed exclusive third-party games for the PlayStation 5 include Final Fantasy XVI, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Forspoken. Sony had also worked out a deal with Bethesda before the Microsoft acquisition for GhostWire: Tokyo and Deathloop.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles