Image & Form Games Announces Several SteamWorld Games in Development

Developer Image & Form Games announced several new SteamWorld games are in development.

"We’re thrilled to share that several new SteamWorld games are in the making!” Image & Form Games said. "With this in mind, we’ll dedicate this [Twitter account] to SteamWorld games old and new! Image & Form is [Thunderful Games] nowadays. Same folks, new name!

"The Image & Form teams are part of Thunderful since a while back. While we’re no longer a separate studio from Thunderful, you can count on quality games from the same people (and new faces) for years to come! Thanks for all these amazing years. We can’t wait to show what’s next!

"A name change is coming later! We'll announce the new handle then."

