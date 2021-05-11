New Battlefield to Launch for Current and Next-Gen Consoles - News

The new Battlefield game was previously announced for next-generation consoles, as well as PC. However, Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson during an earnings call with investors announced the game will also be coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, alongside the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC versions.

"Battlefield will be available for both current-gen and next-gen as will our sports titles, Wilson said.

"The reference specifically from our prepared remarks was around the nature of gameplay – what we can do with the fidelity of the game, what we can do with the physics, artificial intelligence, and the immersive nature of the game.

"And in the case of Battlefield, what we can do with respect to the amount of players that we can have in the game, and the nature of destruction and those all-new Battlefield moments that are truly next-gen opportunities that we are able to do in the context of our next-gen franchises because of the increased processing power and memory and output of the new consoles."

Wilson was later asked about how cross-generation releases haven't always done well in the past and he said this isn't the case.

"With respect to current generation versus next-generation titles, or maybe we should say current generation versus past generation platform titles, this has been done exceptionally well for decades," he said.

"I had the great fortune of growing up in this company and building games on multiple generations, and I think when you think about our infrastructure around our Frostbite team, our digital services teams, and our game teams, you have unbelievable experience getting the very best out of the past generation consoles to ensure that even as we move to the next generation, we’re getting more and more out of the old generation platforms, and so those games are going to look great.

"When you think about new platform generations, again, with the advances that we make in Frostbite, with the advances that we make in our digital ecosystem, and with the advances that we’re making at a feature design level with the new unlocks that come from power, the games on next-generation consoles are going to be extraordinary."

The next Battlefield will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

