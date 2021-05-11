Gabe Newell Hints Valve to Release More Games on Consoles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 348 Views
Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell during a question and answers session at a public school in New Zealand hinted the company might release more games on consoles.
"You will… uh… get a better idea of that by the end of this year," said Newell when asked if Steam would be putting any games on consoles.
The last time Valve released a game on consoles was in August 2012 with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, alongside its PC release.
Gabe Newell has teased Steam/Valve games could be coming to consoles, there will be an announcement later this year.— Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) May 11, 2021
Gabe was at a public Q&A held in a public school yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rsBdUdWHau
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
The real news here is that Valve might be making games.
Interesting as Gabe has notoriously talked crap about consoles over the years. I wonder what he means by this in terms of "Steam" games. Valve hasn't exactly been releasing games lol. Maybe Half-Life: Alyx coming to PSVR or (HIGHLY unlikely) bringing Steam to consoles via Big Picture mode? Unless Valve has been secretly developing multiple titles this whole time! Maybe they'll count to 3 for all their franchises lol.
I would consider Portal 2 to be the last console game released by Valve because CS:GO on 360 and PS3 was immediately abandoned after launch.
Oh the irony, he talked crap about consoles for years but now he wants the money coming from them.
Wat. The dude went on last year saying he liked the Xbox system. Gabe also released orange Box on 7th gen and even after that Portal 2 as well.
He's not really in it for the money when he has Steam, the most popular PC store on the market.