EA Play Live 2021 is Digital-Only, Set for July 22

posted 8 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced EA Play Live 2021 will be digital-only and will be held on July 22.

No other details on EA Play Live 2021 were announced.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

