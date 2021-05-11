Rumor: Next-Gen PSVR to Feature 4K, Haptic Feedback, Foveated Rendering, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 530 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment in February announced will release a next-generation virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 in 2022 or later. The company also revealed the next-generation PSVR controllers it will use for the VR headset. A new report published by Upload VR has potentially revealed new details on the PlayStation 5 PSVR headset.
The report reveals the PS5 PSVR will have 4K support with a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels, which comes out to 2000×2040 per eye. There will also be a lens separation adjustment dial and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering.
A motor will be placed inside the headset that developers can use to provide haptic feedback, a feature that is available in the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. It will also have inside-out tracking and use onboard cameras to track the position of the controllers to provide more freedom of movement for the player.
The new PS5 PSVR headset will have a USB Type-C connection between the console and headset. The PS5 itself has a single USB-C port on the front.
This report should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made by Sony.
Wouldn't 4k hold back the level of fidelity and scale of games made for vr?
I suppose it'll depend on how Devs decide to optimize their games for PSVR 2. PS5 has a lot more power than the PS4 thankfully so 4k VR games shouldn't be too demanding :)
That would make this the most advanced, widely available VR headset (as of today) by a wide margin. I hope this is all true, but I'm skeptical.
PSVR 2 is sure to be a treat to experience :) 4k support as well ... Good in my eyes better on my A90J :P
FOVR, nice. I know it's not listed, but it should be possible to use that eye tracking for input control, no?
Some of me is wishfully thinking the USB-C to USB- C connection will be to simply charge the headset like a dual sense and that it has an internal battery much like a Dual Sense. I mean obviously if they are ditching the hdmi connection it’s getting its video feed done other way if we’re assuming the USB-C is the single wire connection Sony was referencing.
Sounds much more intuitive and straightforward than the current PSVR if true lol. I'm not sure how I feel about the motor in the headset as I can imagine that constant vibration on your head getting old really quickly.