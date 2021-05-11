Pathway is A Turn-Based Strategy Game, Launches May 27 for Switch - News

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Robotality announced the turn-based strategy game, Pathway, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 27 for $15.99. Pre-orders on the eShop are now open and include a 20 percent discounted price of $12.79. The game first launched for PC via Steam in April 2019.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 1936…

In a time of global turmoil, Nazi influence spreads inexorably across Europe and the Middle East. Rumors are abound of secret excavations, mysterious artifacts, and even the odd whisperings and tales of gruesome occult rituals…

It’s up to you to assemble a team of bold adventurers to journey through the desert. Explore bunkers and temples of Northern Africa to discover their hidden treasures and secrets before they fall into the hands of Nazi forces.

Pathway is a turn-based strategy game designed to provide players with approachable, fast-paced and fun squad skirmishes in an early 20th century pulp-adventure setting. Quickly run for cover, flank enemies and utilize your team’s special abilities to turn the tide of battle in your favor!

On the way to the mission objective, your team will trek through a randomized map, encountering a series of brief, “choose-your-own-adventure” stories. The key to a successful mission will be to manage the risks that you take during these encounters, but remember that missions can be repeated at any time—with a new series of events to encounter each time you restart.

Key Features:

Dynamic Adventures – Discover five different campaigns of varying difficulty, each attempt generating a new web of events…

– Discover five different campaigns of varying difficulty, each attempt generating a new web of events… Tough Choices – Explored locations often present a brief, hand-crafted story event. Search the well? Save the villagers? It’s up to you!

– Explored locations often present a brief, hand-crafted story event. Search the well? Save the villagers? It’s up to you! Decisive Conflicts – Use cover and positioning in exciting turn-based squad combat. Learn to make the best use of your team’s abilities and equipment in order to defeat the enemy!

– Use cover and positioning in exciting turn-based squad combat. Learn to make the best use of your team’s abilities and equipment in order to defeat the enemy! Build Your Team of Adventurers – Each of Pathway’s 16 unlockable characters has their own set of skills and quirks which can impact combat and story encounters.

– Each of Pathway’s 16 unlockable characters has their own set of skills and quirks which can impact combat and story encounters. Hidden Treasures – Trade-in your high-value loot in order to upgrade your team’s arsenal with increasingly rare weapons and armor.

– Trade-in your high-value loot in order to upgrade your team’s arsenal with increasingly rare weapons and armor. Recover and Replay – Experiment with different team combinations until your foes have been vanquished!

– Experiment with different team combinations until your foes have been vanquished! Thrilling Visuals – Classic 16-bit pixel art enhanced with unprecedented depth, lighting and shadows using pixel / voxel hybrid technology.

With soundtrack by the critically-acclaimed composer, Gavin Harrison of Halfway fame!

