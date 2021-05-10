New Pokemon Snap Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts, Returnal Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

New Pokemon Snap has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 17th week of 2021.

Returnal debuted in second place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury falls from first to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 21 drop one place to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Minecraft remains in sixth place and Super Mario Party is up one spot to seventh place. Ring Fit Adventure re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PlayStation 5 game, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 17, 2021: New Pokemon Snap - NEW Returnal - NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Minecraft Super Mario Party Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

